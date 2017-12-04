Downtown Rock Springs Will Come Alive With “Living Windows” On December 9

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will present living window displays throughout downtown on Saturday, December 9 from 11 am to 2 pm.

The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various Christmas scenes in the windows of local businesses. “We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Main Street manager Chad Banks. “We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response,” Banks said. “We hope this becomes a tradition each year throughout Downtown Rock Springs,” he added.

The Living Window displays will be presented in the following businesses:

· The Bike and Trike (612 Broadway) – Featuring Artistry in Motion

· A Touch of Class (421 Broadway) – Featuring Artistry in Motion

· Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies (418 Broadway) – Featuring Sweetwater BOCES Children’s Honor Choir – Cantible Choir

· The Rep Center (421 North Front Street) – Featuring The Rock Academy

· Bello Capelli Salon (406 Broadway) – Featuring the Sweetwater Spanish Club

· Square State Brewery (422 South Main Street) – Featuring Leonor Moreno with Studio 307 Dance Center

· Dugout Collectibles (515 North Front Street) Featuring their own cosplayers

· Color Works On Broadway (518 Broadway Street) – Featuring the Sweetwater Figure Skating Club

During the same time, the Living Windows are presented, Santa will be seeing visitors at the Rock Springs Historic Museum and the free horse-drawn carriage rides will be leaving from the Historic Train Depot.

“There’s a lot of activity happening in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, December 9 so we’d love to see the whole community come down,” Banks said.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.