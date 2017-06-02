Downtown Skatedown is Scraping Pavement June 17

If you are looking for a fun, free event the whole family can enjoy, come on down to the skatedown on June 17.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 648 Pilot Butte Ave, Rock Springs. There’s fun for everyone! Festivities include live street music including special guest Gutbomb, food and vendors, and skate contests. All festivities are free and all ages of fun-goers are welcome.

Skate Contests:

Longest Manual

Best Trick

Longboard Dragrace

Skateboard

Longboard

BMX and Scooters skatepark participants may need to sign a waiver. Participants under 18 will need parents’ signature



Vendors:

Dog Gone It Hot Dogs and Kronskis

Sinfully Sweet

Transformations Face Painting

L-Rods Custom Bottles

Paparazzi Jewelry

Bands performing:

Gutbomb

The Wade Wilson Project

Pacifist: Aggressive

Destruction of Decency

Hanover Fiist Shocktroopers

