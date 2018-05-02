Dr. Cristy Pelham Tapped as CDC’s New Executive Director

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center Board has chosen Dr. Cristy (Magagna) Pelham as the new Executive Director for the SCCDC.

This one-year appointment comes after the resignation of Lu Kasper, who has served in the position for the past three years.

Kasper will be relocating to Lusk, Wyoming to serve as a K-8 principal.

Pelham comes from Sweetwater County School District #1 where she has been employed for 12 years as a teacher.

She served two summers and was set to serve a third as the Summer School Principal for Farson and Wamsutter.

She is currently the Gifted & Talented Teacher for the district and her classroom is at Eastside Elementary School. Prior to that she was a teacher for Sweetwater School District #2 for four years.

Pelham was offered the Executive Director position after the SCCDC Board held a special board meeting Tuesday night. Pelham will be on a one-year contract while the board conducts a search for a permanent director. Her official start date will be June 1, 2018.

Pelham has a PhD in Education from Walden University. She also earned her Master of

Education degree and her Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Elementary Education from the Regis University. She also graduated from WWCC with an Associate of Arts degree in Physical Education/Recreation.

She has a national certification in Early Childhood Education and endorsements in elementary education, middle school, gifted & talented, and principalship. Her leadership certificate comes from the University of Wyoming.

SCCDC Board Chairman, Max Mickelson, fully supports the hire or Dr. Pelham and wishes Mrs. Kasper good luck on her new adventure.

The SCCDC serves children from birth to five years old in Rock Springs and Green River.

Since 1979, the organization has provided families with quality education that addresses the development, academic, social, and emotional needs of the whole child.

The organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life of all children and their families through early childhood education.