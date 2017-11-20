Dr. Stewart Has Joined The Staff At MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS –The opportunity to treat a wide range of medical conditions is what drew Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s newest doctor to internal medicine.

Dr. Israel Stewart joined the MHSC team earlier this month.

Stewart said he likes internal medicine because “it covers pretty much everything and gives you the opportunity to specialize if you want to. It includes anything — pulmonology, critical care, cardiology, gastrointestinal and diabetes. You’re going to see everything in internal medicine. You’ll see everyone from age 16 on. It gives you a full range of medical conditions to treat.”

During medical school, Stewart served in the United States Air Force Reserve. He graduated from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, with a Doctor of Osteopathy degree. He completed a year-long internship and then served as a general medical officer/flight surgeon while on active duty with the U.S. Air Force at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, through 2015.

For the past two years, he worked in internal medicine residency training in Scranton, Pennsylvania, at The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

He’s glad to be working in the West.

“I grew up in Alaska,” he said. “I’m used to small towns and being spread out.

“I did undergraduate studies in Utah. I liked the mountains, the snow in winter and outdoor sports.”

He also likes the dry heat instead of humidity.

“I have family in Idaho, Utah, and Arizona, so this is a lot closer to family than northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s a couple of hours away instead of a plane ride away or a week of driving.”

When time allows, he and his wife and their three children enjoy camping, hiking, kayaking, skiing, and snowboarding.

You can make an appointment with Stewart by calling 307-212-7570. His office is in the Family Medicine and Occupational Medicine Building at 3000 College Drive.