Dr. Taylor Haynes Rolls Out Ambitious Campaign For 2018 Governor Race

WYOMING — After announcing his candidacy in the race for Governor of Wyoming, Republican Dr. Taylor Haynes has kicked off a high-energy campaign by traveling the state to share his vision for Wyoming and to learn about the unique issues in each community.

Haynes ran for Governor in 2014 against Republican Matt Mead and garnered 31,532 votes compared to Mead’s 54,673, a narrow margin given Mead was a popular incumbent. “My ideas for achieving state sovereignty, including taking control of our lands, our education system, our health care and more, were alarming and foreign to many people eight years ago. But now my vision is shared by many who recognize these concepts as realistic and achievable,” said Haynes.

Haynes’ expansive career includes work as a stevedore, a mechanical engineer, a surgeon, a rancher, and chief medical officer of a health benefits company. “With my background as a businessman, constitutionalist and leader, and my experience working with the Wyoming legislature, we can create a diverse economy and bring needed jobs to Wyoming. We will resolve the state’s financial problems by installing real and lasting fiscal conservativeness in Cheyenne.”

Haynes is the first gubernatorial candidate to pledge that, as Governor, he will not approve any form of new taxes during his term.

Haynes has been active in leadership positions in many local, statewide and national organizations. He served twelve years on the Board of Trustees of the University of Wyoming where he was Chairman of the Fiscal and Legal Affairs Committee. He has served on many state and national boards in the agricultural, education and financial sectors, and has been recognized for his achievements with a number of awards, including Awards of Merit from the Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society of Agriculture and from the UW Board of Trustees. He was recognized for his contributions to western culture and tradition in 2008 when he was inducted into the National Multicultural Heritage Hall of Fame in Fort Worth Texas.

Dr. Haynes was a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland and he currently serves as the Republican Party Precinct Chair in district 45-2 Albany County.

People throughout the Wyoming can find information about Dr. Haynes’ activities in their community by visiting his website at www.HaynesForWyoming.com.