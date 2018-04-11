Drew Van Maanen Honored as a Member of the 2018 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming graduate Drew Van Maanen was honored on Wednesday by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as a member of the 2018 Hampshire Honor Society.

Van Maanen was the starting fullback on the Wyoming Cowboy Football team the past four years, and earned his bachelor’s degree in social science at UW in December of 2017.

This year marks the 11th year in the 12 years the Hampshire Honor Society has been in existence that UW has had at least one individual selected.



Van Maanen Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science

To qualify for selection to the Hampshire Honor Society, a college football player must achieve a minimum 3.20 cumulative grade point average, must meet all NCAA or NAIA progress toward degree requirements, must have been a starter or significant contributor to their team and must have completed their playing eligibility.

Van Maanen completed his bachelor’s degree in social science with a 3.36 cumulative grade-point average. Van Maanen is originally from Parker, Colo., where he played at Chaparral High School.

He was a four-time Academic All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2014, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17. Van Maanen was also voted a team captain by his teammates for the 2017 season, and he was the Wyoming recipient of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Humanitarian Award in 2017.

“Drew (Van Maanen) was an outstanding leader for our football team and exemplified everything you look for in a student-athlete,” said head coach Craig Bohl.

“He excelled on the football field and in the classroom. Drew was a selfless teammate, and set a great example for our younger players to follow. He is a great representative of Cowboy Football, the university and the state of Wyoming”



Van Maanen Played in 51 Career Games at UW

In the fall of 2017, Van Maanen was one of the national semifinalists for the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy.

The Campbell Trophy is recognized as college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The 181 semifinalists for the 2017 Campbell Trophy came from all divisions of college football.

Van Maanen played in 51 career games as a Cowboy and was the starter at fullback all four years. He also served as the starting long snapper for the Cowboys his senior season.



One of 1,253 Players to Qualify for Membership

Nominees from all levels of college football are eligible for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, including: NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and the NAIA.

Van Maanen was one of 1,253 players from 303 schools in all divisions of college football to qualify for membership in the Hampshire Honor Society’s 12th year. The 1,253 individuals and the 303 schools represented were both new single-year highs.

The previous single-year highs were 1,103 individuals from 302 schools in 2017. There are currently 777 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.

The Hampshire Honor Society now has honored 8,996 student-athletes since being established in 2007.



Honoring College Football Student-Athletes

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society was created in 2007 to honor college football student-athletes in all divisions.

Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of the Hampshire Companies, established an endowment to fund the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in `07. He was a former NFF Chairman from 1994-2006, and currently serves as NFF chairman emeritus.

Each player earning membership into this year’s Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.



Cowboys Inducted into the Society

A breakdown of the Wyoming Cowboys inducted into the Society through the years follows:

