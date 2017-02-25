A drier and cooler weather pattern will prevail across the region this weekend. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will cover Wyoming today with isolated snow showers possible across the west and Bighorn Mountains. Otherwise, expect areas of blowing snow and patchy valley fog will start the morning off. These conditions, plus clearing skies, will continue through Sunday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind around 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.