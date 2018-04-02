Driver Walks Away From Wreck; WHP Credits Seat Belt Usage

SUBLETTE COUNTY — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:15 a.m. this morning on Highway 191 at milepost 75, a Northbound Canyon Creek Services tractor-trailer combination drifted off the right side of the roadway.

The driver attempted to get the vehicle back onto the roadway but in doing so the vehicle began to roll.

The vehicle came to rest in a large culvert with the power unit sustaining heavy damage.

The vehicle was fully loaded with a load of Frac Sand for Schlumberger coming from Rock Springs.

The driver stated he may have been reaching for a cigarette at the time of the crash.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was able to climb out the breached sleeper birth with no injuries.

If the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt, this would have likely been a fatal crash with how violently the vehicle rolled.

B & T towing out of Rock Springs was called to recover the vehicle.

Recovering the vehicle is expected to take most of the morning with some lane blockage so use caution.