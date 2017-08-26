Drop Your Kids Off and Get to the Car Wash! $5 Morning Car Wash Every Weekday!

So, where are you going after you drop the kids off at school in the morning?

Wash and Glow, has your first stop without the kids, all planned out for you.

Back To School Special – $5 Car Wash

7 am – 9 am Every weekday!

Now through September 29

At the Wash and Glow in Rock Springs

We get it.

You’re all “upset” 😉 that you have dropped off your beautiful children at school and now you have way too much free time on your hands.

Where to go now, what errands to run… without the kids?

The Wash and Glow Car Wash has the cure to your morning being so blue.

Come by the car wash, at 2512 Foothill Blvd., from 7 am to 9 am, and we will give you $4.00 off any of our car washes! This discount makes our “Good” car wash ONLY $5.00!

To receive the discount, you will need to enter the discount code 9274 after you have selected your car wash at the pay station.

* This discount is not valid for “Monthly” car wash members who already have the cheapest car washes in Sweetwater County with our “Good” monthly car wash package starting at only $19.95 per month with unlimited washes.

.

See you at Wash and Glow in the morning!

.

Bottom line…

This is a super-special back to school car wash sale!

$4.00 off all all car wash packages, making our “Good” car wash only $5.00

7 – 9 am., Monday – Friday, now through September 29, 2017.

Enter code: 9574 after you select the wash of your choice.

.

FOLLOW Wash and Glow on Facebook.

VISIT the Wash and Glow website.

.

Get Your Monthly Wash Package

For information about monthly wash packages, call Wash and Glow at 307-362-6821 or stop by the wash at 2512 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.