Drug Overdose Medication May Have Saved One Life at Detention Center

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A special emergency drug overdose medication the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office began issuing its officers late last year may have saved a life on Saturday.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that about 8:00 PM on April 28, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers brought to the Sweetwater County Detention Center a man taken into custody at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80.

Not long after his arrival, the man, who Lowell declined to identify, began to show symptoms of a drug overdose, including shaking, trembling, difficulty breathing, heavy sweating, and frothing at the mouth.

A Detention Center RN administered a dose of the drug overdose medication, called Narcan.

The man was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by ambulance, where he was treated and later released.

Sweetwater County patrol deputy sheriffs, detectives, and detention officers now routinely carry doses of Narcan for emergency use.

Lowell said Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose, including respiratory depression.

Government sources in the U.S. reported over 64,000 opioid and opiate overdose deaths in 2016 alone, with 14,550 caused by opioid painkillers (natural and semisynthetic), 15,564 by heroin, and 19,547 caused by Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Since 2014, nearly 30 people have died in Sweetwater County from drug overdoses caused by all drugs.

Lowell said the Sheriff’s Office Narcan nasal spray units were purchased through a special grant program funded by the Wyoming Department of Health.