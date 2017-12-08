Drugs And Guns; A Prison Sentence In One Case, And Another Pending

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Cheyenne man sentenced this month to a lengthy federal prison term probably wishes a team of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives hadn’t been in Wyoming’s capital city for training early this summer.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Friday that on June 7, Sweetwater County detectives were in Cheyenne when they spotted a white 2006 Lincoln Zephyr that raised their suspicions; its bumper-mounted temporary registration didn’t seem right, for one thing.

The investigators got in touch with the Cheyenne Police Department and CPD detectives stopped the vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Daniel Poynor. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered 102.8 grams (about 3.6 ounces) of methamphetamine, 14.5 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and $4,233 in cash. In addition, Poynor was in possession of a stolen .380 ACP Smith & Wesson handgun.

At Poynor’s hotel room in Cheyenne, CPD detectives next encountered – and also arrested – Grady Timm, 24, and there seized 409 grams (about 14.4 ounces) of meth and 25.4 grams of heroin. The total drug seizure added up to over a pound of methamphetamine and more than an ounce of heroin. The ongoing case was handled by the Cheyenne Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Poynor was later convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On December 4, Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced him to 300 months (25 years) in prison and 10 years of supervised release afterwards.

“This was excellent police work on many levels,” said Lowell. “Trained, alert deputies detected things amiss about a vehicle and a traffic stop resulted. From that traffic stop came a major drug seizure, the recovery of a stolen firearm, and a long stay in prison for a man convicted of drug trafficking. That same alertness and professional attention to detail has led our K9 units here in the county finding and seizing 688 pounds of marijuana since the end of October.”

Guns and drugs in proximity create a great potential for danger, Lowell said. Bond has been set at $52,000 for 31-year-old Brian Richard Olsen of Reliance, who is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), felony-grade Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Unlawful Planting or Cultivating or Processing Marijuana, Possession or Manufacture of a Deadly Weapon with Lawful Intent, Reckless Endangering, and Interference with a Peace Officer.

As described in court documents, when uniformed deputies and county detectives went to Olsen’s Reliance home on Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant, he partially opened his door and was observed, “to have a shotgun with a black pistol grip in his right hand.” Olsen argued at first, but eventually, put the gun down and was taken into custody without further incident. No shots were fired during the arrest, and no one was injured.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Olsen’s home and recovered a number of items, including 80 marijuana plants, marijuana paraphernalia, marijuana grow plans, and several marijuana growlights and other associated equipment.

A preliminary hearing on Olsen’s charges has been set for December 12 in Circuit Court in Green River.