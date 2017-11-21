Dry with near-record warmth expected for Thanksgiving.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.