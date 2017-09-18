DUI Crackdown Nets 6 DWUI Arrests Over Labor Day

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As part of the county-wide, multi-agency DUI Crackdown this past Labor Day holiday weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement arrested six alleged drunk drivers. During a longer than normal five-day operation, area law enforcement made 183 traffic stops, issued 52 speeding tickets, 48 other tickets and issued 103 warnings. One fatal crash occurred during the operation.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies have completed five multi-agency traffic safety operations in 2017. The next operation will be an Impaired Driving Operation over the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday.

The purpose of the 4th of the Labor Day Holiday enforcement operation is to educate drivers about the dangers of impaired driving and to follow up with dedicated DUI enforcement efforts. Sweetwater County Law Enforcement also looks to reinforce the importance of wearing seat belts and to enforce the state’s Zero-Tolerance stance toward impaired driving.

The agencies staffing the Sweetwater County operation include the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Green River Police Department, and the Rock Springs Police Department.

Funding for the impaired driving and seat belt campaigns is possible through a federal grant secured by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 102 fatalities on Wyoming roads to date as compared to 82 this time last year.