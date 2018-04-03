DUIs Blow: Can You Afford It?

The Sweetwater County Prevention Management Organization office has partnered with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) on a campaign titled “DUIs Blow”. The campaign aims to bring awareness to not only the dangers of drinking and driving, but the costs associated with it.

Chelsea French, the PMO Community Prevention Professional in Sweetwater County said that “one of the main messages of the campaign is that before you go out and drink, make a plan, designate a driver, or call for a ride – never drive when you are impaired”.

An issue around drinking and driving that is sometimes not considered is the monetary cost associated with it if you are caught. French said that “a DUI can cost upwards of $10,000 when accounting for things like paying the fine and retaining a lawyer, not to mention the increase in cost of your insurance premiums.”

French said that this is an issue of great importance to address, because “Sweetwater County had the 4th most DUIs in the state according to the most recent data from the Wyoming Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Report on Alcohol and Crime in Wyoming.”

The new Sweetwater County “DUIs Blow” Facebook page can be found here to learn more.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsea French

Community Prevention Specialist

Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming

cfrench@pmowyo.org

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.