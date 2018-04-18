Dutch Oven Cooking Classes Start Next Week!

Have you ever wanted to try Dutch Oven cooking?

Well now’s your chance, in this fun, interactive outdoor class!

You’ll get to learn some of the tips and tricks to Dutch Oven cooking by instructor Ed Yenne.

Call 307-872-1323 to Register today!



Class fee is $69

Our instructor prepares meals in the Dutch oven and helps participants understand and utilize all the benefits of this mobile oven.

Cast-iron cookery is not just for campfires and tall tales; desserts, stews, bread and pizzas are simply a few things from this magical cauldron.

After a brief introduction, student will bring their own Dutch oven and food to cook and share with the class. Together we will learn different techniques and share some awesome food.

All classes to be hosted at the Young at Heart Senior Center south portico:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: April 24, 26, and May 1, 3 6 – 9 pm

Saturday, May 5 10 am – 1 pm



There is a wide variety of Spring 2018 Community Education courses to choose from! Registration must be done prior to the start of the class.

Registration can be done by calling 307.872.1323, emailing comed@westernwyoming.edu or stopping by either location (RS or GR).

Community Education classes and activities provide personal growth opportunities for community members of all ages. These include a variety of classes, seminars, cultural activities and community development.

Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning. – William Arthur Ward

