Eagle Released After Covered in Icicles

WAMSUTTER– Employees from an energy company in Wamsutter assisted with a golden eagle rescue when they reported that a golden eagle had found its way into a covered cellar. They removed the eagle from the cellar, but it would not fly.



Game Warden Teal Cufaude arrived, captured the eagle and assessed its condition. The eagle’s feathers were covered in large, heavy icicles, but was in good condition otherwise.

She allowed the eagle to dry and preen that evening and the eagle was released in good condition the following day.