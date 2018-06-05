Eagle Scout Builds Shed for Humane Society as Community Service Project

ROCK SPRING– BSA Troop 4 Eagle Scout Adam Larson has taken on a community service project that benefits the Red Desert Humane Society.

Eagle Scout Service Projects give Eagle Scouts the opportunity to reach out and provide a service that benefits the community.



The Project

Larson has been building a shed at the humane society since the beginning of May. Larson said the project will allow the humane society to store a variety of food for the animals to try, and will free up space in the humane society’s basement.

“The shed will be used to store food, landscaping equipment, and other tools they don’t need in their basement,” Larson said.

The humane society is currently figuring out how many feral cats they can take in from the construction zone by Bunning Park, and they plan to house the cats in the basement until the cats go to the vet for shots and anything else they need.

“We are removing a fourth of the room full of maintenance equipment to give more space for the cats,” Larson said.

Construction Started in Early May

When deciding what project to do, Larson said the humane society was looking for help with either a shed or with building barriers underneath the fences that separate the dogs. Larson chose the shed as he felt it was a better suited project for him.

Construction of the shed started on May 5, and should be finished Friday, June 8. Larson said he still needs to make a sign to add some humor that reads “Mice Keep Out”.

“It seemed as if the project would last forever, but because of all the support, it felt as if the shed flew up with the snap of a finger,” Larson said.

Helpers and Supporters

Larson has had a great team of helpers during this project, including his dad, the adults of BSA Troop 4, and the scouts of BSA Troop 4.

“I would really like to thank my dad for all the time, work, and sweat he put into this project,” Larson said.

“Others who have made this possible also include, through their financial support, Matt Jackman, Jackman Construction; Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion; and many other caring individuals to whom I am greatly indebted,” Larson said.

How to Help

Larson said the shed has cost about $3,500 to build.

If anyone is interested in making a donation to help cover the costs for the shed, they can contact Adam Larson by email at adamlarson408@gmail.com, or call and leave a message at 307-389-6090.

People can make money donations or material donations. To donate materials, people can talk to Larson to figure out a price range and which materials are still needed.

Larson plans to have an open house and barbecue once the shed is completed, in which anyone can come check out the shed.