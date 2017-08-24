Eagle Scout Project Will Place Basketball Hoop In Rock Springs Family Recreation Center Parking Lot

ROCK SPRINGS — It took a lot of effort but Brayden Davies will see his Eagle Scout project through to completion.

Brayden decided to work towards the goal of soliciting funds for, purchasing, permitting and installing a glass backed basketball hoop in the community.

During the last Rock Springs City Council meeting the council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Brayden’s father Cameron Davies, who for legal reasons is required to represent his 13 year-old son in the arrangement, to place a hoop in the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot near the bike park area.

Donors Include

Mountain States Pressure Services

High Point Counseling

Bridger Coal

Home Depot

CJs Signs

Feller and Feller Orthodontics

Friends and Family

Brayden worked towards the fund raising by using flyers and approaching local businesses for donations towards the project.

Brayden said that he learned a few things that will come in useful in life, including getting better at asking people for money and talking to groups of people.

The donors will also receive backboard stickers on the hoop when it is installed.