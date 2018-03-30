Easter Weekend Community Events

Get out and celebrate Easter weekend with several great events that are happening in the community this Saturday and Sunday.

March 30 & 31- Easter Bunny Photos & Giveaway

Bring the whole family to White Mountain Mall to visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Date: Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31

Time: March 30– 10 am to 8 pm March 31– 10 am to 7 pm

Place: White Mountain Mall, 2441 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Click here for more details.



March 31- Deer Trail Easter Egg Hunt

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Deer Trail Assisted Living invites the community to come over for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt for children ages 4 and younger will be at 2:30 pm inside Deer Trail. The hunt for children ages 5 to 12 will be outside at 3 pm. Eggs will be returned to stations inside to claim candy and prizes.

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 pm

Place: Deer Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs

Click here for more details.



March 31- Easter Bake Sale, Carnival, and All You Can Eat Pancakes

Head over to the Young at Heart Community Center for an Easter Bake Sale, Easter Carnival and Cupcake Hop, and an all you can eat pancake breakfast. The carnival will include games, crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Date: Saturday, March 31

Time: 8 am to 3 pm Pancake breakfast– 8 to 11 am ($4 for kids and seniors, $6 for adults)



Place: Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs

Click here for more details.



March 31- Easter Party for the American Legion Family

Join the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 in celebrating Easter with their Easter Party. The party will have an Easter egg hunt, egg dying, a cake walk, a coloring contest, and snacks.