Easter Weekend Community Events

Get out and celebrate Easter weekend with several great events that are happening in the community this Saturday and Sunday.
March 30 & 31- Easter Bunny Photos & Giveaway
Bring the whole family to White Mountain Mall to visit and take pictures with the Easter Bunny!
- Date: Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31
- Time:
- March 30– 10 am to 8 pm
- March 31– 10 am to 7 pm
- Place: White Mountain Mall, 2441 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs
March 31- Deer Trail Easter Egg Hunt
Deer Trail Assisted Living invites the community to come over for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt for children ages 4 and younger will be at 2:30 pm inside Deer Trail. The hunt for children ages 5 to 12 will be outside at 3 pm. Eggs will be returned to stations inside to claim candy and prizes.
- Date: Saturday, March 31
- Time: 2:30 to 4:30 pm
- Place: Deer Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
March 31- Easter Bake Sale, Carnival, and All You Can Eat Pancakes
Head over to the Young at Heart Community Center for an Easter Bake Sale, Easter Carnival and Cupcake Hop, and an all you can eat pancake breakfast. The carnival will include games, crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
- Date: Saturday, March 31
- Time: 8 am to 3 pm
- Pancake breakfast– 8 to 11 am ($4 for kids and seniors, $6 for adults)
- Place: Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
March 31- Easter Party for the American Legion Family
Join the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 in celebrating Easter with their Easter Party. The party will have an Easter egg hunt, egg dying, a cake walk, a coloring contest, and snacks.
- Date: Saturday, March 31
- Time: 2 pm
- Place: American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs
- Date: Saturday and Sunday, March 31 and April 1
- Time:
- March 31– 6:30 pm
- April 1– 10 am
- Place: Young at Heart Community Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs
- Date: Sunday, April 1
- Time:
- Breakfast– 9 am
- Service– 10:45 am, Easter Egg Hunt to follow
- Place: Green River Church of the Nazarene, 630 River View Dr., Green River
- Date: Sunday, April 1
- Time:
- Breakfast– 9 am
- Easter Egg Hunt– 9:30 am
- Worship Service– 10:30 am
- Place: HillTop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Dr., Green River
March 31 & April 1- Ordinary Faith Easter Celebration Weekend
Join Ordinary Faith in celebrating Easter Weekend on Saturday with Worship Night, a Baptism Service, and a kids church Easter celebration. The celebration will take place at teh Young at Heart Community Center.
The community is also welcome to join Ordinary Faith on Sunday morning for their Easter Service.
April 1- Grand Relaunch Easter Celebration
Join the Green River Church of the Nazarene for the Grand Relaunch Easter Celebration. There will be an Easter breakfast, followed by a morning service. Then they will kick off their first annual Easter Egg Hunt.
April 1- HillTop Baptist Church Easter Celebration
Head over to the HillTop Baptist Church and join them as they celebrate Easter with some Easter festivities. There will be a breakfast and an Easter Egg Hunt, followed by their Worship Service.
