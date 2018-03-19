Eastside Elementary Raises Change For Lyme Disease Benefit

ROCK SPRINGS — Recently the Eastside Eagles raised money for Joel Chambers who is fighting Lyme Disease.
“The class who donated the heaviest buckets of change won pizza parties and cookies. Thanks to Ace Hardware for donating the buckets! All together the Eastside Eagles raised 286 pounds of change or $1,266.80!” – Christina Kopp
Pounds of change collected by the teams:
Team 1 total – 39.25
Blake-5.25
Galindo-9.75
Vessels-9.75
Hollingshead-19.25
Team 2 total – 59.5 (cookies)
Shockey-4
Bramwell-6.5
Young-12.5
Hayes-12
Moran-24.5 – pizza party
Team 3 – 109.25 (cookies)
Hicks-4.5
Metz-37.25
Brown-6.5
Morgheim-53.25 – (pizza party)
Young-7.75
Team 4 – 78
Lucero-37.5
Henderson-8.5
Galindo-25
Chandler-7