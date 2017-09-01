Eating & Drinking Like a Local in Denver

It’s your vacation. You want coffee. You want mimosas. You want beer.

With no fewer than 11 trillion dining options in the Denver area, how do you decide on what food and drink to put in your face? The options are endless.

And, since you probably flew out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport if you were doing it the easy way, you really don’t want to spend an hour on Yelp finding the good spots.

On my last trip to Denver, I was let in on three secret hangouts that not only put the hip in hipster, but are undeniably delicious. All thanks to a local, so you know it’s good!

1 — Quince Essential Coffee

This vibrant cafe is alive with color and flavor, from the decor to its spread of baked goods.

The coffee is good and strong, but the Venetian Cream is worth trying — with a French Macaroon on the side.

Take a stroll through the grand, old homes and beautiful gardens in the area.

The main draw for me was the juice bar to create your own mimosas — complete with peach, pineapple, mango juices to make it interesting. You simply order the champagne and mix your own mimosa creation.

Even if the food wasn’t amazing–and it was–this place would still have made my list of fun places to hang out with its outdoor ambience, friendly waitstaff, and wild decor.

This eatery is a gay-friendly sports bar concept with a drag-queen theme, so don’t be surprised when your bill arrives in a high heel.

3 — Cerebral Brewing

If you like pale ales and plenty of hops, then this is a spot for you.

These brewers specialize in Belgian and New American brewing techniques, choosing either very traditional brews or ones that push the boundaries of the brewing process.

The theme is science and all things brainy. The walls are covered with the pages from old science textbooks and even the beer names are nerdy–Dark Galaxie and Drone Uprising.

The beer glasses even have brains etched on them.

About the Traveler

Katie Glennemeier is the Community News Director for SweetwaterNOW. Photography and storytelling are two of her greatest passions in life. Travel is a close second. As the great storyteller J.R.R. Tolkien once wrote, “Not all those who wander are lost.”

