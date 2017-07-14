The Eclipse is Coming, The Beer is Here.

Celebrate the Eclipse this summer with Bitter Creek Brewing.
Introducing Bitter Creek’s newest member of their beer family, Eclipse. This beauty of a summer beer is a traditional Indian Pale Ale that is enjoyed on a hot summer day. Full of flavor, this is a perfect beer to quench your summer thirst.
She’s a bitter beer, with a hoppy finish. Eclipse is 6% ABV.
If you want some of this Eclipse to take home with you, just ask for a 32 oz crowler, or a 64 oz growler today! Eclipse t-shirts coming soon!
July Lunch Specials
- Tuesday: Gyro
- Wednesday: BBX Mix Grill
- Thursday: Fire Roasted Pizza with Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Chicken, and Pesto.
- Friday: Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad
Check Bitter Creek’s Facebook page for lunch specials every day!
Beers of Summer
Current Beers on Tap:
- Eclipse is a traditional hoppy IPA (Indian Pale Ale). 6% ABV
- Summer Lager is a cool, refreshing Rocky Mountain Lager with citrus tones. Served with a lime and lemon. 5.4% ABV
- Sweetwater Wheat is a Belgian-style unfiltered beer. This Hefeweizen is lightly citrusy and cloudy. 7% ABV
- Firehole is a full-bodied American amber that will have you wanting a Crowler to take some home. 5.25% ABV
Guest Beer:
- Old Faithful (golden pale ale)
- Old Faithful Ale is golden blonde in color with a crisp body and light malt sweetness. It is cold conditioned ale to give it a pleasantly smooth character and dry palate. The domestically grown noble hops give this beer a light, floral hop aroma, making it exceptionally easy to drink. 4.7% ABV
Take your favorite microbrew home with Bitter Creek Brewing’s crowlers and growlers.
Bitter Creek Brewing now offers crowlers, 32 oz cans filled with your Bitter Creek brew of choice.Thanks to a grant from the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency, Bitter Creek has a crowler canning machine in-house. Crowlers stay carbonated up to 3 months.
Cost
$9 a crowler
Growlers
Bitter Creek also offers 64 oz growlers, which are glass jugs filled in-house with your brew of choice.
- Growler and brew — $ 17.
- Growler refill — $12.
- Empty growler — $9.
Location
