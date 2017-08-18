Eclipse Traffic Prompts WHP Not To Issue Oversize/Overweight Commercial Permits

WYOMING — No travel restrictions are in place for standard commercial vehicles. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will not issue any permits for oversize and overweight commercial vehicles or allow any overweight or oversize movements which currently holds a permit under Wyoming Rules and Regulations (i.e. class W or class D) from August 20th through August 22nd to help with traffic flow during the 2017 Solar Eclipse event.

WHP has a list of legal size limits on its website that commercial vehicle drivers and companies can view to see if they are within acceptable ranges, www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home/size_and_weight/size_limits.html.