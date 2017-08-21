Eclipse Traffic Stacks Up On I-25

WYOMING — The Wyoming Highway Patrol saw an increase in traffic along the I-25 corridor in Cheyenne, on Monday, August 21st for the Solar Eclipse event. Traffic picked up around 3:00 AM and has been steady since. We are advising you to use alternative routes if possible. Traffic is coming to a near stop in the Cheyenne area. US 85 north of Cheyenne is also seeing heavy congestion. Plan accordingly for the post-Solar Eclipse traffic.

We continue to advise the following tips: