Eclipse Traffic Stacks Up On I-25

WYOMING — The Wyoming Highway Patrol saw an increase in traffic along the I-25 corridor in Cheyenne, on Monday, August 21st for the Solar Eclipse event. Traffic picked up around 3:00 AM and has been steady since. We are advising you to use alternative routes if possible. Traffic is coming to a near stop in the Cheyenne area. US 85 north of Cheyenne is also seeing heavy congestion. Plan accordingly for the post-Solar Eclipse traffic.
We continue to advise the following tips:
- Ensure vehicles have plenty of fuel. There are some areas in Wyoming where there are long distances between fuel stations. Plan travel accordingly.
- Pay attention and don’t drive distracted. Drive defensively because there will be more motorists on the road, and some of them may be slowing down or may not be paying attention when the eclipse is occurring. Motorists should watch out for distracted drivers.
- Bring plenty of water, sunscreen and snacks.
- Don’t stop and pull onto the side of the roads during the eclipse. It’s illegal to park on the shoulders or in any ditch areas. It can be dangerous for you and other motorists and also can inadvertently start a grass fire.
- Don’t use the median crossings on the interstates for turning around or parking. Those crossings are for authorized vehicles only.
- Watch out for pedestrians along roads. People may randomly park and walk along the roadside in the hours around the eclipse to get the best view.
- Should traffic come to a stop while you are traveling, please be patient and stay inside your vehicle so you are protected.
- If you are in need of law enforcement assistance while on the highway you can call the Wyoming Highway Patrol at (307)777-4321 or by using #HELP on your cellular phone.