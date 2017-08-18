Eclipse Update And Weather Forecast

WYOMING — The following are updates from various agencies including the National Weather Service in Riverton containing information relevant to the upcoming eclipse.

Traffic counts increase in Wyoming: WYDOT has released numbers from Wednesday and Thursday that show overall traffic counts increased by more than 30,000 vehicles per day when looking at a five-year average for the same time frames in August. While those increases don’t consider vehicles that pass the same spot multiple times per day (like commuter vehicles or local delivery vehicles), the traffic counts are showing a steady increase heading into the weekend. With nearly 98,000 square miles of land in Wyoming and a well-maintained highway system that’s made up of freeways, state highways, scenic byways and backways, travelers have plenty of options for moving to, in and through the state.

Eclipse festivals kick off today: Several communities, cities, and towns, as well as Wyoming State Parks, have a variety of eclipse-themed offerings, events, festivals and programs starting today. Within the path of totality, travelers will find the Wyoming Eclipse Festival, Wind River Eclipse, and Torrington Farm Festival, as well as 65 events happening at Wyoming State Parks. Outside the path of totality, events and festivals can be found in Gillette, Rock Springs, Rawlins, and Pinedale.

Lodging and accommodations: As of this morning, several areas in Wyoming still have lodging availability, including first-come, first-serve campsites at Glendo and Guernsey state parks. In addition, Wind River Country has some lodging and cabin availability, as well as a plenitude of dry camping options.

Weather forecast: Mostly dry conditions are expected this weekend and into early next week, setting the stage for a dry period around the eclipse. There is a chance of showers/storms on Monday afternoon over the western mountains and the Bighorn Mountains, however, they should have little impact on the eclipse. Current sky cover projections suggest partly cloudy skies. *Note that while confidence continues to increase, cloud-cover predictability still remains relatively low this far out.

Eclipse glasses: For a full list of telescope and solar-filter companies that have been verified by an accredited testing laboratory to meet the ISO international safety stands for such products, visit NASA.gov.