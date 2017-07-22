Edith Broseghini Magnetti (September 29, 1923 – July 17, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Edith Magnetti, 93 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away July 17, 2017, at Sage view Care Center.

Mary “Edith” Broseghini Magnetti was born September 29, 1923, in Novinger, Missouri to Louis and Colomba Filippi Broseghini. Her father worked in the coal mines in Novinger through 1924. The family moved to Rock Springs in 1925 to work in the coal mines.

Edith grew up in Rock Springs residing at what was then known as NO.4. She attended school in Rock Springs and graduated with honors in 1942.

On October 1, 1950, she married Hugo Magnetti, a former resident of Cherokee, Kansas. They were wed at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Edith began her career in August of 1942 with the Union Pacific Coal Company, working in the

Purchasing department. During the next 10 years, she advanced to become head clerk of bills payable and collections. When the Union Pacific Railroad Company converted to diesel fuel and coal was no longer needed, she was retained and given the job of billing clerk for light and water bills for the Southern Wyoming Utilities Company. After 19 ½ years of service, she left work to raise her family.

Edith is survived by her son, Michael Paul Magnetti and wife Beth of New Egypt, New Jersey; daughters, Diana Lynn Kramer and husband Kirk of Aloha, Oregon; Carol Ann Volsey and husband Jack J. of Rock Springs; 7 grandchildren, Justin and Luke Magnetti of New Egypt, New Jersey; Kristina (Kramer) Hilborn and husband Nathan, Drew and Tyler Kramer of Aloha, Oregon; Robert Lee Volsey II and wife Jessica of Klamath Falls, Oregon; Rachael (Volsey) Hulet and husband Tyrel of Laramie, Wyoming; a niece and nephew. Numerous cousins residing in the US; Tyrol, Italy; Belgium and Northern France; several distant cousins in Brazil, South America.

She was preceded in death by her parents Colomba and Louis Broseghini; husband Hugo Magnetti; grandson Michael John Volsey, Brother Bill Broseghini , sister-in-law Rose Broseghini; and nephew James Broseghini.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. Father Glenn Szczechowski will officiate. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rock Springs Humane society. Edith was an avid lover of animals.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.