The following was written and submitted by Natalie Lane, WWCC Bookstore Manager.

To the Editor:

Don’t Judge a College Bookstore by its Cover!!

As students prepare to start or return to college this fall, I’d like to share with you Western Wyoming Community College Bookstore’s perspective on the issue of textbook affordability based on our many years of direct experience in helping WWCC students obtain their course materials.

Our mission is to serve WWCC students and support their academic success. That means providing students with convenient and reliable access to all required course materials. It also means helping students find affordable solutions for obtaining these essential textbooks and other materials.

I am happy to inform the public that we have lowered our prices on textbooks across the board. This is the first time we have done this in the 22 years that I have worked here. I feel it is crucial that we do this to help our students in making sure they receive the correct books for their classes at a reasonable price.

I wanted you to be aware of the many innovative things that the WWCC Bookstore is doing to help our students save money. Here are some examples:

For the last 7 years we have been renting textbooks and for this fall semester, we have over 125 titles available to rent.

The store is offering discounted e-textbook versions of college textbooks, loose leaf and a great supply of used books. In addition, we continue to offer a cash buyback twice a year for unwanted books.

For the third year in a row, we are offering an early bird special on textbooks. If you purchase your textbooks at the WWCC Bookstore between August 1 through August 11, 2017, we will give $10.00 off for every $100.00 spent. (This applies to cash, check and credit card sales only.)

It continues to be our goal to find strategies to reduce costs and improve classroom use of required materials.

So as students are bombarded this fall with an overwhelming amount of alternative options and inaccurate information about the best ways to buy or rent textbooks, WWCC Bookstore stands ready to help.

Sincerely,

Natalie Lane

WWCC Bookstore Manager