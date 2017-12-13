Edmonds Named Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming junior sprinter Jordan Edmonds has been named the Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Edmonds’ first career weekly conference honor comes after she won the women’s 55-meter dash at the season-opening Power Meet on Friday.

Personal Best in the 55-Meter Dash

Edmonds crushed her previous personal best in the 55 meters, clocking a time of 7.06 seconds to edge teammate Melina Harris for the victory. Her time converts to 7.60 seconds for the 60-meter dash, which ties the No. 9 time on the UW all-time list for the event.

When adjusted for altitude, her converted time ranks fourth in the conference for the 60 meters at 7.65. Her time is tied for 62nd among Division I athletes.



Edmonds Ran on Winning Relay

Edmonds also ran a leg on the Cowgirls’ victorious 4×400-meter relay team on Friday. The team clocked a raw time of 3:58.68 to win the event. When adjusted for track size and altitude, the Cowgirls’ time of 3:54.73 ranks first in the Mountain West by over four seconds and 61st nationally.



First Cowgirl to Earn a MW Weekly Honor Since 2016

The Colorado Springs, Colo., native is the first Cowgirl to earn a weekly accolade from the conference during the indoor track & field season since teammate Jerayah Davis was honored on Dec. 13, 2016.

Davis received the award after breaking the War Memorial Fieldhouse record for the women’s 55-meter dash at the 2016 Power Meet. Wyoming has now received at least one Athlete of the Week honor from the conference during the first week of the indoor track & field season for five consecutive seasons.



Up Next

Edmonds and the talented group of Cowgirl sprinters will be back in action at the Potts Indoor Invitational in Boulder, Colo., Jan. 12-13. Stay tuned to @wyo_track on twitter for more information on all things Wyoming track & field.