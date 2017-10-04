Edward James “Jimmy” Harms (September 14, 1991 – October 1, 2017)

BONDURANT — Edward James “Jimmy” Harms, 26, of Bondurant, Wyoming passed away October 1, 2017.

Jimmy was born September 14, 1991, in Denver, Colorado to George Harms and Jana Harms-Bouw.

He graduated from Kearney Catholic High School in Kearney, Nebraska in 2010.

He went on to attend college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology in 2015.

Jimmy was born hunting and fishing, and he loved the outdoors; any leisure time he could get would be spent outside in the mountains or on a stream or lake fishing.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Jimmy is survived by his father George Harms and mother Jana (Henk) Harms-Bouw; brothers Dennis Philip Harms and Joseph Patrick (Jennifer) Harms and grandparents Ed & Martha Wilcox.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Catherine Wilcox, Edward & Mary Harms and great-grandmother Frances Ryan.

Funeral services will be held October 7, 2017, at 10:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney, Nebraska.