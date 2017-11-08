Edwards Adds Trevon “TJ” Taylor to 2018-19 Roster

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards announced the signing of Trevon “TJ” Taylor to the Cowboy Basketball Program. A native of Chesapeake, Va., Taylor currently plays at Hillcrest Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, Ariz.

Taylor is a Perfect Fit

“He fits what we have in the program,” Edwards said. “He can dribble, pass and shoot. He can also play multiple positions. He is a guy with a high basketball IQ with great athleticism.

“He is talented enough to handle the basketball at the point guard position, but the toughness to guard big players. He fits in perfectly with what we are doing here at the University of Wyoming.



Taylor Averages 15.7 Points Per Game

A small forward, Taylor is currently averaging nearly a double-double with 15.7 points per game to go along with 9.1 rebounds. A talented lefty-handed shooter, he is shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc.

He also has a knack for shooting from the charity stripe executing at an 85 percent clip.



Pokes Excited to Have Taylor Part of Basketball Family

“He is very humble person,” assistant coach Jermaine Kimbrough said. “He fits what coach Edwards is all about on and off the floor. We are extremely excited to have him apart of our basketball family.

“TJ has a unique versatility on the floor. He plays inside and out. He is a two way player, his abilities on the defensive end are blocking shots and rebounding.”



Taylor Led His High School Team to 23-3 Record in 2016-17

As a senior at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va., Taylor averaged 16.1 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds per contest. He was also a force defensively, as he added 1.3 blocks per game.

He shot a solid 56 percent from the field making 89-of-143 attempts, as he led his team to a 23-3 record in 2016-17.



Other Schools Were Recruiting Taylor

He was also recruited by Utah State, New Mexico, Weber State and San Francisco.