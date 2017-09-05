Edwin & Dorothy McCarty Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

FARSON — An open house has been planned for Sept. 9 in honor of Edwin and Dorothy McCarty of Farson. All family and friends are invited to join in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at the Eden Valley Community Hall at 1 pm.

Edwin is the son of the late Joe and Marie McCarty. Dorothy is the daughter of Gerald and Edith Stout.

The two were high school sweethearts and started dating in 1964. The couple married on Sept. 1, 1967 in the St. Christopher’s Catholic Church.

During their first two years of marriage, Edwin was serving in the military. After the military, he worked several jobs including Eden Valley Irrigation District, Bridger Power House with the pipe fitters, Bridger Coal, self-employed construction worker, and working in the oilfield. He would eventually retire from the Sweetwater County Road and Bridge after 22 years.

Dorothy had several jobs to help support their family throughout the years, including Allied Chemical, various cleaning jobs such as the Farson Reservoir, babysitting, trapping, working at the cafe, working road blocks for the Wyoming Highway Department, Sulenta Construction, various jobs int he school district, caretaker of the Farson cemetery, and running the apartments they owned.

Throughout the years, they have spent much time volunteering in their community. Edwin served as a volunteer EMT, fireman, and fire chief. Dorothy served as a member of the Farson-Eden Cemetery Board. They both volunteered as 4-H leaders.

They have five grandchildren, Zac Haney, Natasha & Kyle Sabourin, Garrett & Casey Isaacson.