Elaine Acker (May 5, 1922 - August 16, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Elaine Acker, 95, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at her home with family. Mrs. Acker was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born May 5, 1922, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Bill Davis and Isabel Lindsey.

Mrs. Acker attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School in 1940.

She married William James Acker in Green River, Wyoming on August 4, 1941; he later preceded her in death on March 30, 2004.

Her interests included spending time with her family and her two favorite companions, her kitties, Misty and Midnight; NASCAR, watching golf, flowers, and books. Most important to her were her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters; Donna Mattinson and her husband Donald “Doc” of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Elaine Chernine and husband Mark of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda Acker and husband John Pallesen of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six grandchildren; Monica Mattinson, Elaine Lorimer and husband Ken, Don Mattinson, Darren Mattinson and wife Heather, Lindsey Saubein and husband Mike, Tiffany Kulkarni and husband Ashutosh, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister Chrissie Seay, two grandsons; Brent Mattinson and Bryan Mattinson.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M.., Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family of Elaine Acker respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.