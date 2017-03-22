Eleanore Helen Kostelc (May 30, 1929 - March 21, 2017).

PINEDALE — Eleanore Helen Kostelc, 87, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, , at St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming with family at her side.

She was born in Joliet, Illinois on , to Conrad Kiefner and Rose (Offerman) Kiefner.

She attended St. Frances Academy for high school.

At age 22, she married Donald Kostelc on , in Joliet, Illinois.

She had two children, Daniel Robert Kostelc and Ellen Mary Kostelc.

She resided in Joliet until she moved to Presque Isle, Wisconsin in where she spent her time enjoying the beautiful North Woods.

In , she moved to Pinedale, Wyoming where she first resided in an apartment at the Sublette Center until she moved in with her son two years ago.

Eleanore is survived by her older sister, Rosemary Errek of Escondido, California; her son, Daniel Robert Kostelc of Pinedale; her daughter, Ellen Mary Schultz (husband James Robert Schultz) of Mahomet, Illinois; and sister-in-law and her husband, Robert and Rosemary Lenzi of Lockport, Illinois.

She has six grandchildren, Theresa Kostelc, Mary Kostelc, Gina (Kostelc) Tester (husband Joseph Tester), Christina Kostelc, Joshuah Schultz, and Emma Schultz.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; one older sister, Dorothy Wicburg; and one older brother, Robert Kiefner.

She has extended family including many nieces and nephews around the country.

She was active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Joliet, Illinois, and St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Presque Isle, Wisconsin.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Pinedale.

She loved reading many different books and watching her favorite Perry Mason DVDs.

She also enjoyed going for walks.

She liked playing cards and games with her grandchildren.

Funeral services and vigil with rosary will take place on Thursday, at 6 p.m. and funeral Mass on Friday, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Pinedale.

A burial service will be held in at the Evergreen Cemetery in Presque Isle, Wisconsin.