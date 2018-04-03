Elizabeth Apostolope (November 11, 1943 - March 26, 2018).

GREEN RIVER — Elizabeth Apostolope, 74, passed away on March 26, 2018, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long time resident of Green River and former resident of Lulea, Gäddvik Norrbotten, Sweden.

Mrs. Apostolope was born November 11, 1943, in Lulea, Gäddvik Norrbotten, Sweden the daughter of Karl Edvin Gustavsson and Annette Eleonora Jakobsson Gustavsson,

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1963. She attended and graduated from the Hollywood Beauty School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mrs. Apostolope married John Paul Apostolope in Pinedale, Wyoming on July 6, 1965. They later renewed their vows in the Greek Orthodox Church.

She was self-employed at Ingers Beauty Salon as a Beauty Operator for twenty years, She retired in 1988.

Mrs. Apostolope was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She also was very involved with the Greek Orthodox Church.

Her interests included her grandchildren, drawing, gambling, beanie babies and telling scary stories while up camping with the family.

Survivors include her husband John Paul Apostolope of Green River, Wyoming, three sons, Darrell of Berthoud, Colorado, J.P. Apostolope and wife Amy of Green River, Wyoming and Steven Apostolope and wife Ellie of Shreveport, Louisana, eight grandchildren, Jason Apostolope, Kayla Lewis, Cassie Evans, Kaitlyn Ice, Bobby Lewis, Trey Apostolope, Athena Apostolope, Ayreonna Apostolope, seven great-grandchildren, Kyra, Taegan, Zoey, Sophia, Aleena, Parker, Aizlee,

She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Delores “Dee Dee” Apostolope Lewis, one brother, Karl Olov Gustavsson, two sisters, Ann Marie Frint, and Jourdes White, and one nephew David Frint.

Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior to services. A celebration of life will be held after the services at the Eagles, 88 North 2nd East, Green River.

