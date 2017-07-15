Elizabeth Bartek (December 16, 1924 – July 11, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Elizabeth Bartek, 92 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Sageview Care Center.

She was born in Rock Springs on December 16, 1924, the daughter of William Joseph Bartek Sr. and Elizabeth Klik Bartek and step-mother Mary Copjan Bartek.

Ms. Bartek attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1943 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She also attended business-banking school.

She was employed by North Side State Bank as a banker for 57 years and later retired January 2000.

Ms. Bartek was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and was actively involved with several church groups.

She was well known in the community and helped many people including Slavic immigrants.

Survivors include one brother Paul Bartek of Orange, California

She was preceded in death by her parents William Joseph and Elizabeth Bartek and, step-mother Mary Bartek, three brothers: Bill Bartek, Clarence Bartek and Joseph Andrew Bartek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour before the rosary on Tuesday and Wednesday one hour prior to the funeral services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.