Elizabeth Jane Kline (January 16, 1950 - April 19, 2018).

GREEN RIVER — Elizabeth Jane Kline, 68, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Kline was a resident of Green River for the past 41 years and former resident of Salt Lake City, Utah; she died following a sudden illness.

Mrs. Kline was born on January 16, 1950, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Robert Connelly and DeLelle Hopkins Connelly.

She attended school in Denver, Colorado and was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1968. She attended Westminster College and received her undergraduate work and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She also attended Idaho State University and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education and also later earned her minor in history.

Mrs. Kline married Arthur Kline in Green River, Wyoming on January 18, 1980.

She was employed by the Sweetwater County School District #2 as a special education teacher for 32 years. She taught in Jackpot, Nevada for three years prior.

Her interests included bowling, golfing, crocheting, teaching, reading and playing games also watching her grandchildren playing sports, Her furry family included Spike, Jerry and Timmy and her grandpups, Molly and Zoey. She was an avid Jazz and Bronco fan.

Survivors include her husband, daughter Sara Hudson and husband Earon of Green River, Wyoming, one brother Robert Connelly Jr. of Denver, Colorado, two grandchildren Alexzander Hudson and Dakota Hudson both of Green River, Wyoming, one niece Lilah Connelly, and special family friends, Sabrina Finstad, Hailey Finstad, Landon Finstad and Gracelynn Finstad.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family of Elizabeth Jane Kline respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to Sweetwater County Child Development Center, 1715 Hitching Post, Green River, Wyoming.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at the Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

