Elk Street McDonalds’ Drive-Thru Is Open During Remodel

The Elk Street McDonalds is getting a remodel, but the Drive-Thru is still open to serve you!

Starting March 19, the Elk Street location will be getting a top-to-bottom dining room remodel.

We’ll be open for regular hours from 5 am to midnight daily.

Keep visiting us in the Drive-Thru for all your coffee, breakfast, and burger needs. We’ll serve them up with a smile.

.

Mobile Ordering

Now is a great time to try McDonald’s mobile ordering! It takes only seconds to download the app, but the benefits are amazing.

It’s fast & easy

Pay in the app & then pick up

Food is hot & ready when you get there

Specials and deals on food that are only on the app!

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID

And look for great specials and events in honor of the grand re-opening of the dining room!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.