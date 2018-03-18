Elk Street McDonalds’ Drive-Thru Is Open During Remodel

The Elk Street McDonalds is getting a remodel, but the Drive-Thru is still open to serve you!

Starting March 19, the Elk Street location will be getting a top-to-bottom dining room remodel.

We’ll be open for regular hours from 5 am to midnight daily.

Keep visiting us in the Drive-Thru for all your coffee, breakfast, and burger needs. We’ll serve them up with a smile.
Mobile Ordering

Now is a great time to try McDonald’s mobile ordering! It takes only seconds to download the app, but the benefits are amazing.

  • It’s fast & easy
  • Pay in the app & then pick up
  • Food is hot & ready when you get there
  • Specials and deals on food that are only on the app!

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE
DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID

And look for great specials and events in honor of the grand re-opening of the dining room!

 

