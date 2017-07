SWEETWATER COUNTY — Members of the Rock Springs Elks Lodge #624 gathered to present a check for $1,000 to VIRS Respite Care.

Donovan Rawlings presented the check to Melissa Searle, Respite Care director. Also on hand is back-row from left, Bill Morad, Tim Aschoff, Dave Skorup, John Stark and Tim Renz. In front at left is Marcy Skorup and Dee Dee Berry, next to Searle.

This donation will allow Respite Care to provide 100 hours of assistance to a community resident who needs help.