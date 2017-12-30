Elsie Taucher (April 5, 1924 - December 28, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Elsie Taucher, 93, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Mrs. Taucher was born on April 5, 1924, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Rudolph Strauss and Mary Uzba Strauss.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1941 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mrs. Taucher married Arthur Taucher in 1946 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death in 2009.

She worked as a secretary for U.P. Coal Company, and Kellogg Architects. Mrs. Taucher also worked in the business office for Sweetwater County School District #1.

Mrs. Taucher was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed baking potica, cooking family dinners, scrapbooking, gardening, crocheting, sewing, homemaking and keeping contact with extended family.

Survivors include two daughters, Jane Kohrs and husband Eldean of Geneseo, Kansas, Marian Oblock and husband Paul of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son Jimmy Taucher and wife Joni of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter- in- law Kim Taucher of Rock Springs, Wyoming, ten grandchildren, Dane Kohrs, Jon Kohrs and wife April, Erin Oblock and partner LaTonya Blackie, Paul Oblock, Ryan Taucher, Kevin Taucher, Devon Taucher, Kaylen Taucher, Jacob Taucher, Emily Taucher, four great-grandchildren, Irey Kohrs, Asher Kohrs, Adlyn Kohrs, Ashton Oblock, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Taucher was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur Taucher, one son, David Taucher, and one sister, Mary Koritnik.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the church. Graveside services will be conducted at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour before the vigil service and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the Mass.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com