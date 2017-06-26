Emergency Road Maintenance on Pine Creek Road Near Cokeville

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office advises that crews will be working on filling the large mud holes up the Pine Creek Road to the Forest Service boundary the week of June 26. Pine Creek Road is located east of Cokeville, Wyoming, near State Route 232. The roadwork is scheduled for completion by Thursday June 29.

Crews will have large dump trucks and will be blading the roads during this time so there may be one-way traffic only.

For more information, contact Angela Beley, BLM Kemmerer Field Office, Outdoor Recreation Planner, 307-828-4508.