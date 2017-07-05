Emergency Transfer Plan On Agenda For Tonight’s RS City Council Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will be voting on an emergency transfer plan for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking who live in homes administered by the Rock Springs Housing Authority.

According to the council meeting packet, the Rock Springs Housing Authority (RSHA) is concerned about the safety of its tenants, and such concern extends to tenants who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

In accordance with the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), RSHA allows tenants who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking to request an emergency transfer from the tenant’s current unit to another unit.

The ability to request a transfer is available regardless of sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

The ability of RSHA to honor such request for tenants currently receiving assistance, however, may depend upon a preliminary determination that the tenant is or has been a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking, and on whether RSHA has another dwelling unit that is available and is safe to offer the tenant for temporary or more permanent occupancy.

This plan identifies tenants who are eligible for an emergency transfer, the documentation needed to request an emergency transfer, confidentiality protections, how an emergency transfer may occur, and guidance to tenants on safety and security.

This plan is based on a model emergency transfer plan published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Federal agency that oversees that Rock Springs Housing Authority is in compliance with VAWA.