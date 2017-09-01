Emil Allan “Al” Knudsen (June 8, 1940 – August 30, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Emil Allan “Al” Knudsen, 77 passed away in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A longtime resident of Rock Springs and Pinedale, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017, in Rock Springs, from natural causes.

Mr. Knudsen was born June 8, 1940, in Rock Springs to Carl Alfred and Gertrude “Helen” Hoch Knudsen. He served in the U. S. Army, stationed in Germany, during the Viet Nam Conflict. Al Retired from Mountain Fuel and Questar Gas. He is best described as a “Dad” and mountain man – loving the great outdoors. He married Patricia Easton Gregory on March 13, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is survived by his wife, three children, Steven Knudsen and wife Terri of Elko, Nevada; Saundra Slagowski and husband Jay of Dubois, Wyoming, and Tracey Johnson and husband Travis of Cedar City, Utah. He is also survived by stepdaughter Tricia Gregory, and other expanded family members. He leaves numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren all of them loved “Papa”. One brother, Terry Knudsen and wife Irene, one sister Carol Nelson and husband Gerald all of Rock Springs, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, stepdaughter Amy Parrish, brother Martin Knudsen, nephew Terry A. Knudsen and stepson Michael McTee.

Cremation will take place and per Al’s request there will be no services.