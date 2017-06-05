Emma Lou Mason (March 9, 1943 – June 2, 2017)

PINEDALE — Emma Lou Mason, having fought a good fight, finished her course here on Earth and went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2017. Emma Louise was born to James and Mary While on March 9, 1943, in Hanna, Wyoming. Both her parents and sister, Laura Morgan of Carson, Washington are deceased.

While studying at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Emma Lou met and married her life-long partner Gerald Ray Mason. They have three children, Shari Lynn Mabbitt, Kathryn Marie Mason, and Douglas James Mason. They have seven grandchildren, Timothy Scott Wenz, Phillip Andrew Mabbitt, Jr., BreAnna Nicole Wenz, Christopher Scott Mabbitt, Mason Alexander Mabbitt, Ronald Cameron Mabbitt, and Riley Madison Mason, and six great-grandchildren.

Emma Lou received her B.S. degree in Home Economics Education from U W in 1964. She and Gerald moved to Pinedale in 1964, where Gerald began his law practice, and she taught Home Economics at Pinedale High School for nine years. After the birth of their son Doug, she chose to stay home, supporting both Gerald and the children in their many endeavors. As her children grew, she worked as a legal secretary for Gerald and accompanied him on all his business trips and vacations throughout the country until his death.

While Emma’s life may not reflect prestigious honors and recognitions, hers is no less significant. Emma devoted more than 37 years of her life as the head cook for Red Cliff Bible Camp, taking on the name “Mom Mason” to many counselors and campers over the years. Her refrigerator was covered with photos of all who came across her path and for whom she diligently prayed. Many lives have been touched and changed through the prayers of this faithful servant.

Emma kept her faith throughout all her physical ailments and is now where she longed to be. While many weep the loss of her presence, they also rejoice in knowing that she is no longer in pain. A crown of righteousness has been laid up for her, and great is her reward.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 9th at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pinedale. Interment will follow in the Pinedale Cemetery.