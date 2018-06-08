Emmanuel Baptist Church Hosts Vacation Bible School

ROCK SPRINGS– Join the Emmanuel Baptist Church for a week at Game On! Vacation Bible School, where kids will learn about God’s world.



About the Bible School

Kids will begin each day with a pep rally. They will gather at the field house where they will be equipped to learn about what God has given them.

Each day, the kids will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy some tasty snacks, sing cool songs, and learn about missions.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The bible school is free and is open to all kids between 4 years old and 6th grade.

The school will be held from June 10-14. It will be from 6-9 pm each night.



Kick Off Event

There will be a kick off event on June 9 for families to come and have some fun and get their kids pre-registered. The event will have hot dogs, stadium-style snacks, and games.

The kick off event will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, June 9.

The Emmanuel Baptist Church is located at 3309 Sweetwater Dr., Rock Springs.



For More Information

For more information, people can call the church at 307-382-7551.