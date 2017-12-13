Emmanuel Baptist Church Presents Live Nativity Scene

ROCK SPRINGS– The Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rock Springs will be presenting a live nativity scene on December 22 and 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the church. The nativity scene will be a dramatic narration of Luke 2:1-20, which is the story of the Birth of Christ.



Something the Whole Family Can Enjoy

“This is something we want to do with the community to experience and live what that night might have been like,” Pastor Dave Brown said.

The church wants the scene to almost be interactive, so they encourage people to stand right at the nativity scene and stable so they can be involved and fully experience the production. The nativity scene will be simple and natural, and something the whole family can enjoy.

Along with the production, there will also be hot chocolate and cookies for people to enjoy.



Nativity Scene Schedule

The nativity scene is 20 to 25 minutes long, and will start every half hour. There will be four performances each night. The first performance will start at 5:30 pm, the second will start at 6 pm, the third will start at 6:30 pm, and the fourth and final performance will start at 7 pm.

People are encouraged to show up to the showing of their choice a little early so the church can direct parking and ensure the production stays on schedule.

The nativity scene will be performed no matter the weather conditions, unless the conditions become so adverse that it is dangerous.



Lots of Volunteers from the Church

The nativity scene has come together with the help of several volunteers from the church, including the coordinator of the production, Christy Weathermon.

People have volunteered to help with lighting, getting the animals, making the costumes, and act in the scene. There are about ten actors and actresses in the production, and there will be a live cow and a live lamb.