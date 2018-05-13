Encampment High School Partners with WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Division of Mathematics and Science is pleased to announce a new partnership with Encampment High School (EHS).

Encampment High School is a K-12 public education institution and part of the Carbon County School District #2. The Town of Encampment is home to approximately 440 people.

“As a former Vocational Agriculture teacher and school principal at Encampment School, it is always good to hear that our school is moving forward with plans to improve our CTE [Career and Technical Education] offerings. Over the years WWCC has always maintained a connection with our school. It is not surprising that they would be willing to partner with our school on this endeavor. WWCC has always been a strong advocate for Career and Technical Education throughout Carbon County. It is a connection all of in education value,” said Wyoming Representative Jerry Paxton.

This partnership arose from an inquiry made by Ms. Mary Graves, a science teacher at EHS,

and Mr. Clint Bromley, the Agriculture Education Instructor and Project Coordinator for the

Career and Technical Education (CTE) Grant for which EHS is applying.

One of the conditions of the grant is that EHS must partner with an institution of higher education. Western, given its proximity and top-tier faculty, was the logical choice.

Dr. David Tanner and Professor Katrina Marcos have agreed to provide technical expertise and mentorship to EHS students and faculty, particularly in the field of botany.

The Division of Mathematics and Science as whole will act as an institutional mentor and provide career materials to EHS students during their visits to Western.

“The collective expertise and experience of the faculty in the Division of Math and Science at WWCC should serve as an asset, not only to the students of WWCC, but also to prospective students and the community as a whole. As part of our continual effort to engage with the communities which we serve, we are excited to announce our partnership with Encampment High School’s Agriculture and Science programs. This enterprise between our institutions will serve to provide enhanced educational opportunities for students and strengthen ties with our high school partners,” said Rocky Barney PhD, Division Chair of Math and Science and Associate Professor of Chemistry at Western.