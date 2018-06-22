ENDOW to Discuss 20-Year Diversification Vision in Rock Springs

Public Meeting to be held June 28 & 29 at Western Wyoming Community College

CHEYENNE — The ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) Executive Council announced they will host a public meeting in Rock Springs next week to discuss and refine the elements of a 20-year economic diversification vision due at the end of August.

The public, as well as the media, are invited to participate in meetings on Thursday, June 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday, June 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The meetings will be held at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Wellness Building, 3rd Floor, Room 3650A/B, Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The ENDOW Executive Council sessions will also be broadcast live via Facebook at www.facebook.com/ENDOWyo.

The ENDOW Executive Council is encouraging members of the private and public-sector to attend the meeting and provide feedback as the Council works to fine-tune elements of the report that will be submitted to Governor Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature on August 24, 2018.

The vision represents the culmination of more than a year’s work in collecting and analyzing data; hosting public meetings in communities across Wyoming; collaborating with private and public-sector stakeholders and businesses; and incorporating the ideas and feedback of hundreds of Wyoming citizens.

An agenda summary for the ENDOW Rock Springs meeting is as follows. Please note the agenda is subject to change:

Thursday, June 28, 2018

9:00 a.m.: Welcome and Introductions

9:15 a.m.: ENDOW ENGAGE Update Amber Savage, Chief of Planning, ENDOW ENGAGE and Shannon Wilson, Chief of Data Management, ENDOW ENGAGE

10:15 a.m.: Business Development and Innovation Zones Sara Fitz-Gerald, Industrial Development Manager, Wyoming Business Council

10:45 a.m.: Rural Council Wally Wolski, Co-Chair and Jim Espy, Co-Chair

11:00 a.m.: High Education Attainment Bill Schilling, Vice Chair and Mary Ellbogen Garland, Council Member

11:30 a.m.: Lunch

12:15 p.m.: Big Ideas – Potential ENDOW Aspirations for Wyoming in 20 Years Jerimiah Rieman, Director of Economic Diversification Strategy and Initiatives, Office of the Governor

1:00 p.m.: Subcommittee Work Session

3:15 p.m.: Advanced Manufacturing Presentation Bret Pizzato, Subcommittee Chair, and Jerimiah Rieman, staff

3:35 p.m.: Sustainable Harvest Presentation Wally Wolski, Subcommittee Chair, and Hayley McKee, staff

3:55 p.m.: Knowledge and Creative Presentation Jerad Stack, Subcommittee Chair, and Steve Farkas and Mike Lange, staff

4:15 p.m.: Value Added Natural Resources Presentation John Temte, Subcommittee Chair, and Sarah Fitz-Gerald, staff

4:35 p.m.: Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Presentation Ike Eastman, Subcommittee Chair, and Domenic Bravo, staff

4:55 p.m.: Public Comment

Friday, June 29, 2018

8:30 a.m.: ENDOW Council Governance Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council and Jerimiah Rieman, Director of Economic Diversification Strategy and Initiatives,

9:30 a.m.: What are the “Red Threads” from the Subcommittee Work Sara Flitner, Flitner Strategies

10:30 a.m.: Break

10:45 a.m.: Finalizing Content of Report Greg Hill, Chair, ENDOW Executive Council and Sara Flitner, Flitner Strategies

11:45 a.m.: Public Comment Broadcast on Facebook Live

12:15 p.m.: Adjournment

For questions, please contact ENDOW Communications Coordinator Kristin Walker at 307-690-4705, or email endow@wyo.gov.

About ENDOW

ENDOW aims to facilitate broader, lasting economic growth at the state and local level by capitalizing on the state’s No. 1 strength: Wyoming people.

ENDOW is an opportunity for Wyoming to take the reins and realize a future where the state can prosper no matter the economic climate or the status of commodity prices.

The ENDOW Executive Council submitted its first report to Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature on Aug. 30.

The Wyoming socioeconomic assessment established a baseline for the Preliminary Recommendations submitted on Dec. 29, 2017.

The economic diversification strategy is due by Aug. 24, 2018. Additional information on ENDOW can found at www.endowyo.biz.