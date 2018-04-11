ENDOW to Host Forum on Advanced Manufacturing in Rock Springs

The Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) Executive Council is hosting a public forum in Rock Springs tomorrow to bring together private and public-sector partners with ideas on building and growing Wyoming’s advanced manufacturing economy.

The forum will be held on Thursday, April 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. The ENDOW Executive Council will use the forum to gather feedback on manufacturing opportunities, potential industries of focus, market and regulatory conditions as well as research and development. Industry and business leaders, as well as the general public, are encouraged to attend to offer input and provide direction on advanced manufacturing opportunities in Wyoming.