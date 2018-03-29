ENDOW To Host Rock Springs Forum On Advanced Manufacturing In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) Executive Council is hosting a public forum in Rock Springs next month to bring together private and public-sector partners with ideas on building and growing Wyoming’s advanced manufacturing economy.

The forum will be held on Thursday, April 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. The ENDOW Executive Council will use the forum to gather feedback on manufacturing opportunities, potential industries of focus, market and regulatory conditions as well as research and development. Industry and business leaders, as well as the general public, are encouraged to attend to offer input and provide direction on advanced manufacturing opportunities in Wyoming.

Event details are as follows:

ENDOW Advanced Manufacturing Forum

Thursday, April 12, 2018

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Western Wyoming Community College, Wellness Building, 3rd Floor, Room 3650B.

Campus map.

Following the submission of preliminary recommendations at the end of 2017, the vast majority of which were passed by the Wyoming State Legislature this past session, the ENDOW Executive Council is analyzing next-generation economic growth opportunities in the areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, Natural Resources, Tourism and Recreation as well as Knowledge and Creative industries.

For questions on the forum or to RSVP, please email endow@wyo.gov.