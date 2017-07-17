Enerflex Hiring Parts/Warehouse Administrator

Enerflex Ltd., a publicly traded, global operating company that engineers, designs, manufactures and provides after-market support for equipment, systems and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline, has an immediate opening for a Parts/Warehouse Administrator.

Job Summary

Under general supervision, performs manual and clerical duties to assist internal and external customers. Orders and routes parts, supplies, and equipment to designated areas. Completes routine paperwork and documentation as required. Helps train Shipper Receiver and Parts Warehouse Assistants.

Job Specifications

Possess a minimum of 2-3+ year experience.

Previous Shipping/Receiving experience preferred in the oil and gas industry.

Provides accurate and timely quotes for material based on a detailed scope of work supplied.

Good understanding of warehouse inventory control systems, purchase orders and accounts payable processes and methods.

Completion and maintain OEM parts training requirements.

Completes all aspects of work including, but not limited to, warehouse duties, parts sourcing and order maintenance in the current company ERP systems independently.

Constantly demonstrates a willingness to learn new product lines and tasks.

Demonstrates basic understanding of Microsoft Office Word, Excel and Outlook.

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and written, meeting internal and external customer service expectations.

Able to participate in inter-branch resource lending (on location or remotely).

Skilled in following safety practices and recognizing hazards.

Overtime may be required.

Principle Duties & Responsibilities

Close interaction with internal and external customers to successfully enter and process orders over the phone or counter as necessary.

Enter data into ERP system and process internal paperwork as required.

Ensure the proper billing and procurement of payment for the product

Provides accurate quotes for materials based on a detailed scope of work supplied.

Completes all aspects of work including: warehouse duties, parts sourcing and order maintenance in

ERP system independently.

Participate in on-call rotation.

Participate in physical inventory counts.

Other duties as assigned my manager.

Working Conditions

Physical Demands:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use phone, sit, stand, walk, and talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; and stoop, bend, kneel, crouch, or crawl.

The employee is occasionally required to climb or balance.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move more than 50 pounds.

Work Environment:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to outside weather conditions.

The employee is frequently exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, moving mechanical parts, and vibration.

The employee is occasionally exposed to high, precarious places; fumes or airborne particles.

The noise level in the work environment is sometimes loud.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) is an international company with over 1,900 skilled, customer-focused personnel and carefully assembled operations in dynamic energy-producing markets worldwide. We are on the ground, with a permanent presence, in every region where we compete, providing turnkey integrated solutions spanning the project life-cycle.

Enerflex’s platform delivers a valuable array of natural gas and oil infrastructure solutions. Our products and services form a complementary lineup, each element of which strengthens or is strengthened by other elements.

Enerflex supplies natural gas compression, gas processing, refrigeration systems and electric power equipment – plus in-house engineering and mechanical service expertise, full after-market support and equipment rental solutions.

The Company`s expert teams of globally deployable professionals, technicians and tradespeople cover the key disciplines of engineering, design, manufacturing, construction, installation, commissioning, operations and service.

This enables the Company to cover the entire project life-cycle, from concept through overhaul, and everything in between. Contract types range from pure fabrication to integrated solutions and build-own-operate-maintain projects.

What Enerflex Offers You

Competitive Compensation

Cost Shared Health and Dental Benefits

Employee Share Purchase Program

Employer Matched 401K

Incentive Programs

Professional Development Opportunities

Disclaimer

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required.

